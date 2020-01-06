Honor 9X is launching to India on Jan 14: All important details about it

Honor 9X is launching in India next week. Honor 9X is launching in India next week.

Honor is all set to launch its first smartphone of 2020 and it is called the Honor 9X. Th smartphone will launch on January 14. The Honor 9X is already available in China and the same variant is expected to hit the Indian market next week. This means, the Honor 9X will come to India with EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and not company’s own Harmony OS, which announced recently.

Ahead of the launch, the Honor 9X has been listed on Flipkart. This means the smartphone will be available on Flipkart and also on Honor’s own online store. The Flipkart teaser has confirmed some specifications about the Honor 9X.

The teaser confirms that the Honor 9X will sport a pop-up system which will showcase a 16MP selfie camera. The teaser also reveals that the Honor 9X will allow users to click “studio-quality portraits” from both front and rear camera. Honor hasn’t revealed any further details about the Indian version of the smartphone.

The Chinese version of the Honor 9X comes with gradient finish forming ‘X’ shape, pop-up selfie camera, full screen display, triple rear camera setup, and rear mounted fingerprint sensor. These features are expected to be present on the Indian variant of the 9X as well. Let’s check out the specs packed inside the Honor 9X.

Honor 9X expected specifications

In China, the Honor 9X comes with a three cameras on the back panel and single pop-up selfie camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone includes a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth sensor on the rear side. On the front, it includes a 16MP camera for clicking selfies.

The Honor 9X also includes a 6.59 inch IPS LCD screen, HiSilicon Kirin 710F Octa-core processor, 4000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. In China the smartphone comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card. There are no details on which variants of the phone will be available in India.

Honor 9X expected India price

The Honor 9X is the successor to the previously launched Honor 8X. The predecessor falls under Rs 20,000 price segment and the same is expected of the Honor 9X as well.

In China, the price of Honor 9X starts at 1399 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 14,000 approximately. This price is for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models are available at 1599 Yuan (roughly around Rs 16,000) and 1899 Yuan (Rs 19,000 approx), respectively.

With the Honor 9X, the Chinese smartphone will aim to take on the likes of smartphones like Realme X2, Redmi K20, among others in India.

