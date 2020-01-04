Honor 9X, Honor MagicWatch 2 India launch soon: Specifications, expected price

Honor has already said that it will bring the 9X Pro to India in January 2020, though it did not reveal an exact date. Honor has already said that it will bring the 9X Pro to India in January 2020, though it did not reveal an exact date.

Honor 9X will launch in India soon and the smartphone will be available on Flipkart. The e-commerce website already has a teaser page live for Honor 9X, which is said to launch soon. Honor 9X along with Honor 9X Pro was launched in China last year. It is unclear if the Pro variant will launch for India as well.

Honor has already said that it will bring the 9X Pro to India in January 2020, though it did not reveal an exact date. The successor to Honor 8X will come with storage option of up to 512GB in India, the company confirmed. Among the key features of Honor 9X are HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, notch-less display, and 4,000mAh battery.

It remains to be seen whether Honor redesigns the smartphone for India market or brings it with the same specifications as the Chinese variant. As for the price, it is expected to be under Rs 20,000, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

In China, Honor 9X is priced starting at 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model, while the 6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant will cost 1599 Yuan (Rs 16,000 approximately) respectively. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM is priced at 1899 Yuan (Rs 19,000 approximately) respectively.

The Honor 9X Chinese model features a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and pixel density of 391ppi. It runs the company’s EMUI 9.1.1, which is based on Android 9 Pie. Honor 9X sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor 9X is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor with either 4GB or 6GB RAM options and 64GB, 128GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The battery is 4,000mAh one. The phone gets two rear cameras, a combination of 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth-sensor. The front camera is 16MP pop-up camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Honor MagicWatch 2 is also said to launch along side the Honor 9X. The Honor MagicWatch 2 is already available in China and it comes with Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset, two-week battery life on single charge, built-in heart rate monitor as well as sleep tracking. It will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. The smartwatch features 15 fitness tracking modes.

