Honor 9X coming this year, no news yet of HarmonyOS

Following the US ban, things are not the same for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei. However, despite the restriction on the purchase of software and hardware components from the US companies, Huawei’s smartphone brand Honor is reportedly planning to launch Android-based handset in India by the end of this year.

“We are going to launch Honor 9X by the end of this year in India. It will be on Android.” Honor India President Charles Peng told PTI in an interview.

“Any Android phone can be mirrored with Honor smart screen. We have always been thankful to our US partners for their support,” he added.

Peng did not just talk about the future Android phone from Honor but also confirmed that the Huawei sub-brand is focussing on the deployment of the internet of things (IoT) technology. He said that Honor is now going to expand the offering in India with a focus on deployment of IoT technology.

Peng said that all the products will be made available in India gradually. Also, all of these devices will be controlled by a single device– smartphone.

“Honor has developed an IoT product strategy for all its subsequent product launches called 1+8+N where ‘1’ signifies smartphones, ‘8’ signifies Honor products such as Honor Vision, Honor Watch, Honor laptops, Honor bands, Honor glasses and so on. ‘N’ signifies the ecosystem partner products covering mobile offices, smart homes, sports and health, audio-visual entertainment, and smart travel products,” Peng told PTI.

After the US ban, the company revealed its plans for the Harmony OS. Recently, it unveiled its first HarmonyOS based product Honor Vision– a smart TV that can be connected to Android-based Honor smartphones to access content on the television.

Honor also has plans to officially launch and start selling Honor Vision smart TV in India from the first quarter of 2020. As per the report, the company is also in talks with leading video entertainment companies to support Honor Vision before it is launched in India.

Peng said that the operating system in the company’s laptops will be based on consumer’s choice and the firm will also push for the open-source operating system when it is launched. Some of the other devices that Honor is planning to launch in India this fiscal are smart bands and smartwatch which will be based on Huawei’s own operating system.

“We have already started building app ecosystem for the HarmonyOS but we will focus on apps available on the Android ecosystem. Our Android-based smartphones can be connected with HarmonyOs and the apps can be accessed on other devices as well,” Peng said.

