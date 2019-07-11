Honor 9X, 9X Pro specifications leak ahead of July 23 launch

Honor is expected to launch its Honor 9X and 9X Pro smartphones in China on July 23. Just ahead of the launch new details about both the devices have emerged online. A tipster by the name Xiaomishka has tweeted a few screenshots showcasing specifications of both the devices.

Advertising

According to the specifications list, both the devices will sport a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. They are powered by the company’s own Kirin 810 processor paired with a Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. However, earlier reports point to the fact, that the Honor 9X Pro will be powered by the Kirin 980 processor.

Both the devices will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.1 on top and will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Honor 9X will come with 10W fast charging technology, whereas, the Honor 9X Pro will come with 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor 9X will sport a triple camera module on the back consisting of a 24MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It will feature a 20MP sensor on the front for taking selfies.

Advertising

Also Read: Honor Play 8 powered by MediaTek A22 processor launched: Price, specifications

Just like the Honor 9X, the Honor 9X Pro will also sport a triple camera setup on the back. The rear camera module will consist of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it will also come with a 20MP selfie camera module.

#Honor #Honor9X #Honor9Xpro

What do you know about Honor 9X & 9X Pro specs?

I will share with you some information. pic.twitter.com/aBmTJOshu9 — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) July 9, 2019

As of now, the company has revealed no details about the devices, so we recommend that you take this leak with a pinch of salt and wait for Honor to launch the devices on July 23.