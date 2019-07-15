Honor 9X, 9X Pro show up on TENAA confirming key specifications

Advertising

Honor is expected to soon launch two new mid-range smartphones, dubbed Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro in China on July 23. The company has already showcased how the Honor 9X will look in a promotional image posted on Weibo. Now, both the devices have been listed on TENAA’s official website revealing their key specifications.

According to the TENAA listing, both the devices will feature a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. They will come with up to 8GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

They will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Advertising

Both the devices will sport a triple camera setup on the back, with different sensors. The Honor 9X will sport a 24MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

Also Read: Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Deals and offers on Asus, Motorola, and Honor phones

Whereas, the Honor 9X Pro will feature a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Both the devices will feature a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.

According to a recent report, Both the devices will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 810 processor paired with a Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. However, earlier reports point to the fact, that the Honor 9X Pro will be powered by the Kirin 980 processor.