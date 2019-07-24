Honor 9X, 9X Pro launched with Kirin 810, pop-up selfie camera: Price, specifications

Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro smartphones have been launched in China. Both devices come with HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, notch-less display, and 4,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, the Pro variant gets a triple camera setup at the back, whereas Honor 9X comes with two rear cameras. Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro sport a glossy back cover with gradient-finish and X-shaped effect.

Honor 9X price and specifications

Honor 9X will cost 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the standard 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model. The 6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant is priced at 1599 Yuan (Rs 16,000 approximately), and the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM at 1899 Yuan (Rs 19,000 approximately) respectively. The sale for Honor 9X will start from July 30 and it can be bought in three colour options – red, black, and blue.

Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and pixel density of 391ppi. The phone runs the company’s EMUI 9.1.1, which is based on Android 9 Pie. It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Honor 9X has two cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth-sensor. The front camera is 16MP pop-up camera with f/2.2 aperture. Honor 9X is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor 9X Pro price and specifications

Honor 9X Pro is more expensive at 2,199 Yuan (Rs 22,000 approximately) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There is also the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as well, which will cost 2399 Yuan or around Rs 24,000. Available in black and blue colour options, the phone will go on sale from August 9.

The specifications remain more or less the same as the Honor 9X except for the triple rear camera setup. Honor 9X Pro features an additional 8MP wide-angle lens in addition to the 48MP primary sensor and 2MP depth-sensor.