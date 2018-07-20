Honor 9N will be Flipkart exclusive in India, confirms company ahead of July 24 launch

Honor 9N India launch on July 24: The phone will be Flipkart exclusive, here is a look at the expected price, specifications and features. Honor 9N India launch on July 24: The phone will be Flipkart exclusive, here is a look at the expected price, specifications and features.

Honor 9N India launch is scheduled for July 24. Now, Honor has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart. The company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. The event, which takes place in New Delhi, will also be streamed live. Honor 9N will sport a bezel-less FullView display with a notch on top. The budget smartphone will come with dual rear cameras. Ahead of launch, the company has posted several teasers of Honor 9N on Twitter.

Honor 9N is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched in China last month. The phone will come with a 2.5D curved glass design and as well as mirror like effect on the back thanks to 12 layers of glass with Nano coating. In terms of specifications, the Honor 9i (2018) features a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The screen gets a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top.

Honor 9i (2018) gets dual rear cameras, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front shooter is a 16MP lens with AI (Artificial Intelligence) beautification mode. The rear cameras will be aligned horizontally on top left, with LED flash unit placed on the right side of the camera setup. The phone will have a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor.

Honor 9i (2018) is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM with two storage options 64GB and 128GB. The phone supports an expandable storage of up to 256GB via a microSD card. Honor 9i (2018) runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo. It packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Honor has confirmed August 30 event at IFA in Berlin, where the company is expected to launch Honor Note 10. The smartphone is speculated to come with a 6.9-inch notch-less display, Kirin 970 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The phone will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.0 skin on top. It could sport dual rear cameras.

