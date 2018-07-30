Honor 9N sale from tomorrow on Flipkart: Price, timings, specifications

Honor 9N first flash sale to go up exclusively on Flipkart tomorrow from 12 pm onwards Honor 9N first flash sale to go up exclusively on Flipkart tomorrow from 12 pm onwards

Honor’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Honor 9N first flash sale will be up on July 31 exclusively on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The handset which is a rebranded version of the Honor 9i(2018) was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 11,999 for the base model. Honor 9N flaunts a sleek body encased in glass and notch-style display. It comes in three storage options 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. Here are the price, sale timing and other details-

Honor 9N: Price in India, availability

Huawei at the Honor 9N launch introduced three versions of the smartphone – 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 4GB RAM/128Gb storage version. However, Huawei’s sub-brand will release only two variants 64GB and 128GB in the first flash sale of the Honor 9N. The Honor 9N flash sale will go up from 12 pm via Flipkart and HiHonor Store. The 3GB RAM/32GB model is priced at Rs 11,999, while the 4GB RAM/64GB model is priced at Rs 13,999 and the top model 4GB RAM/128GB model comes for a price of Rs 17,999.

Honor 9N: Specifications

Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) 19:9 notch-style display. It features a glass body and dual rear cameras at the back. The phone is powered by Kirin 659 processor paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM. In terms of optics, the phone comes with dual camera setup having a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with LED flash support. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor for selfies. Honor 9N runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo right out-of-the-box. The phone packs a 3000mAh battery which is claimed to last through a day on a single charge.

