Honor 9N with notched display, dual rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor 9N smartphone has officially launched in India. Honor is an online-only brand by China’s telecom giant Huawei. Honor 9N boasts of a 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, and a glass body. Honor 9N is available from July 24 on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base variant. The phone will initially launch in Blue and Black colour options with a green and pink colour option coming later.

Honor 9N Price in India, sale date, launch offers

Honor 9N will come in three variants in the Indian market. The base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs 13,999. The most expensive variant is the Rs 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which will cost Rs 17,999. The first two variants will go on sale from July 31 on Flipkart.

Honor has also partnered with Jio to offer Rs 2200 cashback for customers, along with 100GB extra data. There’s a Rs 1200 Myntra Voucher as well on offer for those who buy the Honor 9N and get the Jio offer.

Honor 9N: Specifications and features

Design-wise, the device has a striking resemblance to the Honor 9 Lite. The glass front and back sandwich a delicate aluminium frame, although a glossy rear makes it prone to smudges. The handset sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) 19:9 display with a ‘notch’ above the screen, similar to the Honor 10.

Inside the 9N is a Kirin 659 processor which is said to be perfect for web browsing and multitasking. This is backed up by either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and Honor claims the phone’s 3000mAh battery will easily last through a day on a single charge. Honor 9N will be made available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage capacities.

The handset’s dual camera on the rear, which has a 13MP primary sensor, with LED flash, with a secondary 2MP sensor for measuring depth, has been designed to work well in low light. On the front, you will find a 16MP camera for taking selfies. The handset runs on EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oro.

Honor 9N will be pitched as a competitor to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro, which has been a popular smartphone ever since it made its debut in February. The latter phone is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and it goes up to Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

