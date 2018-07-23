Honor 9N India launch set for July 24 launch: How to watch live stream, timings, etc

Honor 9N India launch set for July 24: Here’s how you can watch the smartphone launch event live Honor 9N India launch set for July 24: Here’s how you can watch the smartphone launch event live

Honor 9N will launch in India on July 24, which is tomorrow. The handset will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi. Honor 9N, which is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Honor 9i (2018), will be made available exclusively on Flipkart.

Previously, Honor in a Twitter post had confirmed that the device will feature dual camera sensors on the rear side. Honor 9N will sport a bezel-less FullView display with a notch on top. The device is said to come with a 2.5D curved glass design and nano coating.

Honor 9N launch in India: How to watch livestream, timings

Honor 9N will be launched in India at 11:30 am on July 24 at an event in New Delhi. The event will be livestreamed, and interested users can catch the entire launch though the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can follow Honor India’s Facebook and Twitter handles.

Honor 9N launch in India: Specifications, expected price

Honor 9N is expected to arrive in the Indian market as a rebranded version of the Honor 9i (2018), which was launched in China last month. The phone features a 5.84-inch full HD+ display resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The display has a 19:9 aspect ratio. In terms of optics, Honor 9N sports a dual camera setup aligned vertically on the rear side. The dual rear cameras comprise of a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth-sensing camera sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that comes with AI beautification mode. The phone has a circular shaped fingerprint sensor located on the rear panel at the centre.

As for the internal hardware, Honor 9N is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU for rendering graphics. It comes with 4GB RAM coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage options. It has an expandable storage support of up to 256GB via microSD card. On the software front, Honor 9N runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo. It has a battery backup of 3,000mAh.

The phone was launched in China for a price of Yuan 1399 (or approx Rs 14,647) for the 64GB model, while the 128GB version came for a price of Yuan 1699 (roughly Rs 17,800). Word on the street is that the base model of the Honor 9N could be priced around Rs 11,990, while the top-end model may end up costing in the vicinity of Rs 13,990.

