Honor 9N India launch on July 24: Expected price, features and specifications

Honor 9N will launch in India on July 24. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor took to Twitter to confirm the launch date. The company has already sent out media invites for Honor 9N launch event. Previously, the phone to be announced on this date was speculated to be Honor 9i or Honor Play. However, Honor posted several teasers from its official Twitter handle with hashtag #Honor9N confirming the name of the phone.

Honor 9N is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched in China last month. “Beauty is not what meets the eye but an essence that is all around us! Get ready to witness beauty like never before at the grand launch of #Honor9N on 24th July!” the company posted on Twitter. Let us take a look at everything we know about the Honor 9N so far:

Honor 9N India launch date and expected price

Honor 9N India launch is set for July 24, the company has confirmed on Twitter. Honor also posted an image of the device showcasing its back cover. Honor 9i (2018) 64GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1399, which is around Rs 14,647 on conversion. The 128GB model is priced at Yuan 1699 or approx Rs 17,800. Honor 9N is expected to be priced around the same in India.

Honor 9N expected features and specifications

Honor 9N will sport dual rear cameras, which will be horizontally aligned with support for LED flash. The phone will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to come with the same specifications as the Honor 9i. The phone features a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280×1080 pixel resolution) 19:9 display. It sports dual rear cameras, a combination of 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Honor 9i (2018) gets a 16MP selfie shooter with AI (Artificial Intelligence) beautification mode.

Honor 9i (2018) is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM with two storage options 64GB and 128GB. The phone supports an expandable storage of up to 256GB via a microSD card. Honor 9i (2018) runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo. It packs a 3,000mAh battery.

