Honor 9N India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, features

Honor 9N India launch is set for July 24, which is today. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi and it starts at 11:30 AM IST. Honor 9N India launch event will be streamed live via the company’s official YouTube and Facebook pages. Honor 9N is a rebranded version of Honor 9i (2018), which was launched in China last month. Honor 9N budget phone will be exclusive to Flipkart. It features a FullView display with a notch on top and dual rear cameras. The device is said to come with a 2.5D curved glass design and nano coating.

Honor 9N sports a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and vertically aligned dual rear cameras on top left. The phone will likely be available in three storage variants in India – 3GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM+64GB storage, and 4GB RAM+128GB storage. Honor 9N base model is expected to start at a price of Rs 11,000, while the higher-end model could cost around Rs 14,000.