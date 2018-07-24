Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Honor 9N India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, features

Honor 9N India launch LIVE UPDATES: Honor 9N will be Flipkart exclusive in India, here is the expected price, specifications, and features.

Written by Anuj Bhatia , Hansa Verma | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2018 11:27:12 am
Honor 9N India launch is set for July 24, which is today. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi and it starts at 11:30 AM IST. Honor 9N India launch event will be streamed live via the company’s official YouTube and Facebook pages. Honor 9N is a rebranded version of Honor 9i (2018), which was launched in China last month. Honor 9N budget phone will be exclusive to Flipkart. It features a FullView display with a notch on top and dual rear cameras. The device is said to come with a 2.5D curved glass design and nano coating.

Honor 9N sports a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and vertically aligned dual rear cameras on top left. The phone will likely be available in three storage variants in India – 3GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM+64GB storage, and 4GB RAM+128GB storage. Honor 9N base model is expected to start at a price of Rs 11,000, while the higher-end model could cost around Rs 14,000.

Live Blog

Honor 9N India launch: Expected price, specifications, features

11:27 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Honor 9N India launch event to start soon

Honor 9N India launch event is expected to start soon.

Honor 9N gets a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio. In terms of optics, Honor 9N sports a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth-sensing camera sensor on the rear. There is a 16MP selfie camera that comes with AI beautification mode.

Under the hood, Honor 9N is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The phone supports expandable storage support up to 256GB via a microSD card. Honor 9N runs EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android Oreo. The battery backup is a 3,000mAh one. Honor 9i (2018) was launched in China for a price of Yuan 1399 (or approx Rs 14,647) for the 64GB model, while the 128GB version came for a price of Yuan 1699 (roughly Rs 17,800).

