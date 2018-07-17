Honor 9N to launch in India on July 24, confirms company in new teasers

Honor putting all the rumours at rest confirmed that it will unveil its latest handset under the moniker Honor 9N in India (Image Source: Honor India Twitter) Honor putting all the rumours at rest confirmed that it will unveil its latest handset under the moniker Honor 9N in India (Image Source: Honor India Twitter)

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed that it will unveil Honor 9N in India next week. While initially it was speculated to be Honor 9i or Honor Play, the company revealed the new Honor handset to debut would come with the name ‘Honor 9N.’ Honor has already sent media invites for the smartphone launch event which will be held on July 24.

Honor in its official Twitter India handle posted a string of teasers along with hashtag that read #Honor9N confirming the name of its upcoming device. “Beauty is not what meets the eye but an essence that is all around us! Get ready to witness beauty like never before at the grand launch of #Honor9N on 24th July!” the company posted.

Honor has even embedded a video file that showcases the back of the Honor 9N smartphone. The video reveals the Honor 9N will feature a dual-camera setup at the back with LED flash support and fingerprint scanner.

The upcoming Honor 9N is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Honor 9i (2018) that was launched in China last month. The phone which is an upgrade version of the Honor 9i features a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixel resolution) 19:9 display. It sports dual rear cameras comprising of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies. The front camera features an AI (Artificial Intelligence) beautification mode.

It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. Honor 9i (2018) comes with 4GB RAM paired with two storage options 64GB and 128GB. The phone has an expandable storage support of up to 256GB (via microSD card).

Honor 9i (2018) runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo. It packs a 3,000mAh battery. As for the pricing, the handset was in China for a price of CNY 1,399 (Approximately Rs 14,000) for the 64GB variant and CNY 1,699 (Approximately Rs 17,000) for the 128GB variant.

