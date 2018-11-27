Honor 8X Red colour variant launched in India: Price, features

Toggle Menu Sections
Honor 8X Red colour variant launched starting at Rs 14,999; to go on sale via Amazon India starting November 28.

Honor 8X Red colour variant launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

Honor 8X Red colour model has been launched in India. The new Red colour variant of the mid-range Honor 8X will go on sale via Amazon India from November 28. Honor 8X Red edition will be available for a price starting at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB model. Along with the new Red variant, Honor 8X 6GB RAM/128GB storage model will also go sale tomorrow.

To recall, Honor 8X was launched in India this October in two colour variants- Black and Blue. The mid-range smartphone from the Chinese brand features a tall display, AI-enabled dual rear cameras, the proprietary GPU Turbo technology and a dedicated microSD slot.

Honor 8X comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ notch-style display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display provides 85 per cent NTSC colour gamut. It features a dual-tone gradient glass back with protruded dual camera lenses at the top left corner. Honor 8X sports a 20MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth effect. The native camera app offers a bunch of features including Portrait mode, Night mode, Aperture, AR Lens, Slow-mo etc.

The phone has a 16MP front-facing camera that supports bokeh effect. Powering the phone is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor. Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It packs a 3750mAh battery and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor 8X comes for a price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 16,999, while the high-end 6GB and 128GB storage model tags a price of Rs 18,999.

