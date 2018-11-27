Honor 8X Red colour variant launched in India: Price, features

Honor 8X Red colour model has been launched in India. The new Red colour variant of the mid-range Honor 8X will go on sale via Amazon India from November 28. Honor 8X Red edition will be available for a price starting at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB model. Along with the new Red variant, Honor 8X 6GB RAM/128GB storage model will also go sale tomorrow.

To recall, Honor 8X was launched in India this October in two colour variants- Black and Blue. The mid-range smartphone from the Chinese brand features a tall display, AI-enabled dual rear cameras, the proprietary GPU Turbo technology and a dedicated microSD slot.

Honor 8X comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ notch-style display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display provides 85 per cent NTSC colour gamut. It features a dual-tone gradient glass back with protruded dual camera lenses at the top left corner. Honor 8X sports a 20MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth effect. The native camera app offers a bunch of features including Portrait mode, Night mode, Aperture, AR Lens, Slow-mo etc.

The phone has a 16MP front-facing camera that supports bokeh effect. Powering the phone is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor. Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It packs a 3750mAh battery and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor 8X comes for a price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 16,999, while the high-end 6GB and 128GB storage model tags a price of Rs 18,999.