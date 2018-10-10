Honor 8X Max to be rebranded as Huawei Enjoy Max

Honor 8X Max is currently available for sale in China via Vmall, Tmall, Sunning and Jingdong. (Image: Evan Blass)

Huawei sub-brand Honor recently launched the Honor 8X and 8X Max in China. The company has also released a schedule on its website for the launch of the Honor 8X in various countries. Tipster Evan Blass tweeted out a few images of a smartphone with a 7.12-inch display, which will be dubbed Huawei Enjoy Max. According to the tweet, the device launching as the Huawei Enjoy Max will be a rebranded version of Honor 8X Max.

The Honor 8X Max is available in two variants – 64GB and 128GB at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 19,000), respectively. The device is currently available for sale in China via Vmall, Tmall, Sunning and Jingdong.

Honor 8X Max has a 7.12-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2244×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.2.0 on top. All of this is powered by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery.

The Honor 8X Max sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0, along with a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the device features an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies.

