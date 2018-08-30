Honor 8X Max design, specifications details surface online

Honor 8X Max tipped to feature 7.12-inch display with waterdrop notch (Image of Honor 10 representation) Honor 8X Max tipped to feature 7.12-inch display with waterdrop notch (Image of Honor 10 representation)

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is preparing to launch the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max at an event in China on September 5. While previous reports suggested the Max version to feature a big display, the latest report now sheds more light on the Honor 8X Max design language and other details.

The Chinese e-retailer, JD.com on its website posted a listing of the Honor 8X Max revealing several aspects of the smartphone. As per the listing, the new Honor smartphone will feature a huge 7.12-inch display and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. The phone is seen sporting a water-drop notch on top of the front fascia with a small chin at the bottom, engraving the Honor brand. On the rear side, the phone has dual cameras stacked vertically and a circular shaped fingerprint sensor at the centre. Further, the listing shows the rear panel featuring a 3D design and Honor logo inscribed on the bottom left side. Honor 8X Max will likely support quick charging that is said to enable 40 minutes of talk time within 10 minutes charge. The smartphone is seen listed in a Magic Night Black along with a ‘dummy’ price tag of CNY 9,998 (around Rs 1,03,700).

As for the Honor 8X, a TENAA listing earlier suggested that the phone will feature a 7.12-inch full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixel resolution) TFT display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to offer 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and pack a huge 4,900mAh battery. Both Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max are expected to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. Honor 8X is tipped to run Android Oreo OS and feature dual rear cameras with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the handset will have an 8MP front-facing camera.

