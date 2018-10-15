Honor 8X India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, specifications, expected price and more

Honor 8X India launch tomorrow at 11:30 AM: Here’s how to watch livestream and get latest updates

Honor 8X India launch tomorrow: Honor 8X is all set to launch in India on October 16, which is tomorrow. The new Honor smartphone will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi at 11:30 AM. The successor to Honor 7X, the new Honor 8X was originally introduced in China last month. The phone features a tall 6.5-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 notch-style display. Honor 8X will be available for purchase exclusively on the e-retail platform, Amazon India.

Honor 8X event will be livestreamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. In addition, users can check Honor India official Twitter handle for live updates. Here are the details on how to watch livestream of Honor 8X launch event, India launch timings, expected price, specifications and more.

Honor 8X launch in India: How to watch livestream, timings

Honor will be hosting a livestream of the Honor 8X launch event on their official YouTube channel. The Chinese handset maker is expected to post live updates on its official Honor India Twitter handle as well. Honor 8X launch event will commence at 11:30 AM IST.

Honor 8X launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Honor 8X is expected to come for a price between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. The phone marked its debut in China last month. The new Honor smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in India and the ‘Notify Me’ page is live on the e-commerce platform.

Also Read: Honor 8C with Snapdragon 632 processor, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

The new Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 display with a notch on top. It is powered by Huawei’s latest HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. In terms of camera, Honor 8X sports dual camera setup comprising of a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The cameras on the phone offer AI mode. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that supports bokeh mode. Honor 8X runs Android Oreo and packs a 3,750mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd