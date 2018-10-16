Honor 8X India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, release date, etc

Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Live now

Written by Karanveer Singh Arora , Meghna Dutta | New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2018 11:15:07 am
Honor 8X India Launch LIVE: Honor 8X will be pitted against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Motorola One Power.

Honor 8X Price in India, Specifications, and Features Launch Live Updates: Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch its new smartphone, Honor 8X in India today. The company originally launched the device in China last month. The Honor 8X could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. It will be Amazon exclusive in India and the ‘Notify Me’ page is live on the e-commerce platform.

The new Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 display with a notch on top. It is powered by Huawei’s latest HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. In terms of camera, Honor 8X sports dual camera setup comprising of a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The cameras on the phone offer AI mode. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that supports bokeh mode. Honor 8X runs Android Oreo and packs a 3,750mAh battery.

Live Blog

11:15 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
Honor 8X launch in India: Launch event to begin soon

Honor 8X will be launched at an event in New Delhi today. Starting from 11.30pm, which is just a few minutes away. The company will be livestreaming the event on their official YouTube channel. Given the known specifications and a mid-range expected price, today's launch could set the agenda, and approach towards phones in the near future.

The Honor 8X could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. It marked its debut in China last month. The new Honor smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in India and the ‘Notify Me’ page is live on the e-commerce platform.

Honor 8X sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS notched display. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with ARM Mali-G6 GPU. It supports expandable storage through microSD card support. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.2 skin on top. The phone is backed by a 3,750mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, Honor 8X features a 20MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, backed by a LED flash. The phone also sports a 16MP front sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Users can explore camera modes like AR stickers, Portrait mode, HDR, and Super Night Scene on this phone.

