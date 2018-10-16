Honor 8X India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, release date, etc

Honor 8X India Launch LIVE: Honor 8X will be pitted against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Motorola One Power. Honor 8X India Launch LIVE: Honor 8X will be pitted against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Motorola One Power.

Honor 8X Price in India, Specifications, and Features Launch Live Updates: Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch its new smartphone, Honor 8X in India today. The company originally launched the device in China last month. The Honor 8X could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. It will be Amazon exclusive in India and the ‘Notify Me’ page is live on the e-commerce platform.

The new Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 display with a notch on top. It is powered by Huawei’s latest HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. In terms of camera, Honor 8X sports dual camera setup comprising of a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The cameras on the phone offer AI mode. Up front, it has a 16MP camera sensor that supports bokeh mode. Honor 8X runs Android Oreo and packs a 3,750mAh battery.