Honor 8X India launch confirmed for October 16: Expected price, specifications

Honor 8X will launch in Malaysia on October 9, Russia on October 10, the Czech Republic on October 11, India on October 16 and Thailand on October 24.

Honor has confirmed that Honor 8X smartphone, which was announced in China last month, will launch in India on October 16. The company made the announcement on its official global site. It also revealed the schedule for the launch of Honor 8X across its other markets globally. Notably, Honor 8X has also been officially launched in Dubai and Madrid. According to Honor’s global website, Honor 8X will make its global debut in Malaysia on October 9, Russia on October 10, the Czech Republic on October 11, India on October 16 and Thailand on October 24.

In China, Honor 8X is available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage priced at 1,399 yuan (approximately Rs 15,000), 1,599 yuan (approximately Rs 17,000), 1,899 yuan (approximately Rs 20,000), respectively. India price for Honor 8X is expected to remain around the same.

Also Read: Honor Play Ultraviolet colour goes on sale on Amazon India, Honor e-store

Honor 8X sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS notched display. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with ARM Mali-G6 GPU. It supports expandable storage through microSD card support. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.2 skin on top. The phone is backed by a 3,750mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Honor View 10 starts getting Android 9.0 Pie update: Report

On the camera front, Honor 8X features a 20MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, backed by a LED flash. The phone also sports a 16MP front sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Users can explore camera modes like AR stickers, Portrait mode, HDR, and Super Night Scene on this phone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd