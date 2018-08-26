Honor 8X, Honor 8X Max teased, to be officially introduced on September 5

Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max will be announced in China on September 5. Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max will be announced in China on September 5.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor 8X and 8X Max in China on September 5. The company has posted a teaser poster on Chinese social media network Weibo, confirming the existence of two upcoming phones. Both phones will be announced at a media event in China on September 5. The Honor 8X lineup will succeed the Honor 7X that was launched in October last year.

From the design point of view, Honor 8X will share many similarities with its predecessor, Honor 7X. On the front of the phone, the bezels have been slightly reduced, all thanks to a new smaller notch. The back of the device houses dual-cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

According to GSM Arena, Honor 8X is expected to feature a 7.12-inch display with a resolution of 2,240 x 1,080 pixels. A recent TENAA filing further sheds light on the Honor 8X’s specifications. While many thought it would be powered by a Kirin 710 processor, the TENAA filing and Master Lu listing shows that the phone will have a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. The handset will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI custom UI atop. Honor 8X is seen as a rival to the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is already available in China.

Honor 8X isn’t the only smartphone that the company plans to launch in the coming days. An improved version of the phone, likely to be called the Honor 8X Max, is expected to be announced on September 5 as well.

Honor 8X Max is said to have an even bigger display, although the exact size is still unknown. The device will feature a dual-cameras setup (16MP + 2MP) on the back, an 8MP front camera, and a massive 4900mAh battery. The phone will also feature a fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack.

