Honor 8X, Honor 8X Max launched in China: Price, specifications

Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max have been launched in China. Both phones feature notched displays with thins bezels, as well as a glass-panel finish and dual rear cameras backed by AI-based features. While Honor 8X has been priced from 1399 yuan (Rs 14,688 approx.), Honor 8X Max starts from 1499 yuan (Rs 15,737 approx.). Both phones will be available for pre-orders and sale via Vmall, Suning, Tmall, and Jingdong.

Honor 8X launched in China: Price, specifications

Featuring a 6.5-inch fullHD+ TFT IPS display, Honor 8X comes with an iPhone X-like notch, and a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Running the Kirin 710 processor, this phone is based on EMUI 8.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and backed by a 3750mAh battery.

Honor 8X comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options alongside 64GB/128GB internal storage variants, expandable through microSD card support. This dual-SIM device comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound, which is backed by stereo speakers. It features a fingerprint sensor on the back.

On the camera front, Honor 8X features a 20MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, backed by LED flash. The phone also sports a 16MP front sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Users can explore camera modes like AR stickers, Portrait mode, HDR, and Super Night Scene on this phone.

Honor 8X comes in three storage options: 4GB RAM/64GB memory, 6GB RAM/64GB internal memory and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. They have been priced at 1399 yuan (Rs 14,688 approx.), 1599 yuan (Rs 16,787 approx.), and 1899 yuan (Rs 19,936 approx.) respectively.

Honor 8X Max launched in China: Price, specifications

Meanwhile, Honor 8X Max comes with a 7.12-inch full-HD+ TFT IPS display, as well as a 'waterdrop' notch design, with a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio.

Meanwhile, Honor 8X Max comes with a 7.12-inch full-HD+ TFT IPS display, as well as a ‘waterdrop’ notch design, with a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio. Running the Snapdragon 636 SoC, this phone is based on EMUI 8.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

This dual-SIM phone comes with 4GB RAM, alongside 64GB and 128GB internal storage options, and microSD support to expand memory. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Camera options on this phone, include a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration with LED flash. This is made up of a 16MP primary camera having f/2.0 aperture, and a 2MP secondary lens of f/2.4 aperture. In addition, one can find an 8MP front sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 8X Max comes with sensors like ambient light, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. While the 64GB storage option of Honor 8X Max is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 16,787 approx.), the 128GB storage option is worth 1799 yuan (Rs 18,886 approx.).

