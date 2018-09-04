Honor 8X, Honor 8X Max spotted on China websites ahead of September 5 launch

Honor 8X has now been listed on Chinese certification website TENAA. This follows the Honor 8X Max, which has its exclusive page on Chinese e-commerce website Vmall. Both phones are expected to be launched on September 5 in China. Both Honor phones are expected to feature large displays with a ‘waterdrop’ style notch, large batteries as well as dual rear camera configurations.
The TENAA listing in question mentions an Honor device with model number JSN-AL00, speculated to be Honor 8X. Though the certification comes without any device images, it does list the full specifications of the phone.
As per this, Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ TFT display, and is expected to be launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. While the listing does mention a 2.2GHz SoC, Huawei 8X could either run the Kirin 710 processor, or the Snapdragon 660. Also, the TENAA listing seems to mention 3GB/4GB RAM options and internal storage configurations of 64GB/128GB, besides a 3650mAh battery. Honor 8X could sport a 20MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, alongside a 16MP front lens.
On the other hand, Honor 8X Max appears to have the same specifications listing Vmall, as had been seen previously on JD.com. This reveals that the phone will have a 7.12-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on top, and a slight chin.
Honor 8X Max has been seen with a dual rear camera configuration and a fingerprint scanner at the back. It is expected to offer 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and expandable memory support of up to 256GB. The phone is available for pre-booking via Vmall, at a price of 99 yuan (Rs 1,000 approx.)
