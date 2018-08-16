Honor 8X and Honor 8S images leaked, show a V-shaped notch

The Honor 8X does have a noticeable chin below the display with the company branding. (Image: TENNA) The Honor 8X does have a noticeable chin below the display with the company branding. (Image: TENNA)

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor might be working on two new smartphones, Honor 8X and Honor 8S. According to a report on Weibo, the new devices will be the successors to Honor 7X, which was launched last year. Currently, not much is known about the devices in terms of specifications.

Images of a new Honor device with the code number ARE-AL00 have also shown up on the Chinese smartphone certification website TENNA. The device might be either the Honor 8X or 8S. The images of the device showcase a teardrop or V-shaped notch on the top similar to the Essential PH-1.

It does have a noticeable chin below the display with the Honor branding. The device also features a dual camera setup on the back along with a fingerprint sensor.

The new small teardrop-shaped notch will help the company utilise much more space in terms of screen real estate and provide a much better user experience. An earlier leak of a screen protector for the Honor 8S shows a rectangular notch instead of the teardrop shaped one. It looks similar to the Huawei Nova 3 and 3i which were recently launched.

According to specifications reported earlier, the Honor 8X will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display panel and will be powered by the Kirin 710 processor. The device will be backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery and might be priced at Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,100).

