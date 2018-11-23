Honor 8C to launch in India on November 29; packs Snapdragon 632 processor

Honor 8C will launch in India on November 29, according to an official announcement from the company. This will be a mid-budget offering from Honor, with an expected price tag of under Rs 15,000. Honor 8C should be seen as a possible contender against the newly launched Redmi Note 6 Pro from Xiaomi. The new Honor phone will be Amazon exclusive in India, according to a tweet from the company.

Advertising

Honor 8C was launched in China for a starting price of Yuan 1,099 which is nearly Rs 12,000. This variant has 4GB RAM/32GB internal storage. Honor 8C’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was priced at Yuan 1,399 in China, which is nearly Rs 15,000 plus. Honor introduced the phone in four colours: Blue, Black, Gold and Purple.

The new Honor 8C phone has a 6.26-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone has a notch as well, though users have the option of turning it off in settings.

Honor 8C is also the first phone to be powered by the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, which is an octa-core one. The device comes with 4GB RAM and options of 32/64GB storage. Honor 8C has a dedicated microSD slot with expandable storage support up to 256GB.

Advertising

Honor 8C has a dual-rear camera with 13MP primary sensor and an aperture of f/1.8 paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 8MP and also includes soft LED flash and AI features. Honor has also added AR features like filters, etc on the camera’s app.

Honor 8C runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s EMUI 8.2 skin on top. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery on board.