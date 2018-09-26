Honor 8C spotted on TENAA; set to be unveiled on October 11

The TENAA listing has revealed most of the key specifications of the handset.

Honor 8C will become official next month. The company has sent out invites to a launch event scheduled for October 11 in China. Honor 8C will be a successor to Honor 7C, which came to India in May this year.

In a related news, another Honor smartphone bearing the model number BKK-AL10 has appeared on a Chinese certification website TENAA. The phone in question is reportedly believed to be Honor 8C. The TENAA listing has revealed most of the key specifications of the handset.

As far as the listing is concerned, Honor 8C sports a tall 6.28-inch HD+ minimum bezels screen featuring 1,520 x 720 pixels resolution. The smartphone, could be powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset this time around. It packs 4GB of RAM with either 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage.

In terms of photography, it houses 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras. Up front, there’s an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Last but not least, it’s based on a 3,900mAh battery, which is a noteworthy upgrade over a 3,000mAh battery on the Honor 7C.

Meanwhile, Honor 7C price in India starts at Rs 9,999. It features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and runs on Android Oreo-based EMUI skin. It has two storage options: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, as well as 4GB RAM with 64GB expandable storage.

Honor 7C supports Face Unlock, despite having a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery. Honor 7C features a 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on this dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

