Honor 8C with Snapdragon 632 processor, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Friday, October 12, 2018
Honor 8C has been launched in China, featuring a 6.23-inch notched display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 3:37:52 pm

Honor 8C, Honor, Huawei, Honor 8C launched, Honor 8C specs, Honor 8C specifications, Honor 8C price, Honor 8C price in India, Honor 8C launched in China, Honor 8C India launch date Honor 8C is the latest smartphone from the company, featuring a notched display.

Honor 8C has been launched in China, the company’s latest mid-end smartphone. The device is currently available for pre-order on VMall, and it will hit the retail shelves on October 16. Honor 8C is priced at CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,800) for the 4GB RAM/32GB internal storage and CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The phone has been launched in Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple colour options.

Speaking of its specifications, Honor 8C sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s EMUI 8.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The Honor 8C sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. Both the cameras come with a soft LED flash and AI features.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

