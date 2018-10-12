Honor 8C with Snapdragon 632 processor, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Honor 8C is the latest smartphone from the company, featuring a notched display.

Honor 8C has been launched in China, the company’s latest mid-end smartphone. The device is currently available for pre-order on VMall, and it will hit the retail shelves on October 16. Honor 8C is priced at CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,800) for the 4GB RAM/32GB internal storage and CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The phone has been launched in Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple colour options.

Speaking of its specifications, Honor 8C sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s EMUI 8.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The Honor 8C sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. Both the cameras come with a soft LED flash and AI features.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

