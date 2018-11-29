Honor 8C, Honor Band 4 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications and more

Honor 8C launch in India today: Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch the Honor 8C at an event in India today. This is expected to be the latest mid-range offering from the company, following Honor 8X. In addition, Honor Band 4 could also make its debut in India. Marked as an Amazon India exclusive, this Honor phone runs the Snapdragon 632 processor and comes with gradient colour variants.

Honor 8C launch in India: How to watch livestream, expected price

Honor 8C will be launched today at 12 pm. The company will also host a livestream for the same, that will be available on the Honor India pages on YouTube and Facebook. At the same time, Honor will also give updates surrounding the launch event through their Twitter handle.

In China, where Honor 8C was launched last month, the phone was priced at 1099 yuan (Rs 11,190 approx.) for the 32GB storage option, and 1399 yuan (Rs 14,250 approx.) for the 64GB storage option. In India, the phone could be priced around Rs 15,000.

Honor 8C launch in India: Specifications

Featuring a 6.26-inch HD+ TFT IPS LCD panel, Honor 8C comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 86.6 per cent. Running the Snapdragon 632 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU.

Honor 8C is based on EMUI 8.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone offers 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB of internal storage, and expandable memory support via microSD card up to 256GB. Honor 8C comes with Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

Honor 8C sports a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration, that consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. The phone also offers an 8MP front camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture.

Honor Band 4: Expected price in India, specifications

Honor Band 4 was launched alongside Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max in China in September. The company also launched a stripped down version of the Band 4 called the Honor Band 4 Running Edition. Honor Band 4 is priced at Yuan 199 (approximately Rs 2,000), whereas Band 4 Running Edition is priced at Yuan 99 (approximately Rs 1,000). The India price will likely be around the same.

Honor Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, while the Running Edition has a slightly smaller 0.5-inch black and white OLED screen. Honor Band 4 supports Bluetooth 4.2 as well as NFC for payments. It is backed by a 100mAh battery. Sensors include a 6-axis Gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and an infrared sensor.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition does not support NFC and it is backed by a smaller 77mAh battery. The device is water resistant up to 50 ATM.