Honor 8C, Honor Band 4 launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor 8C with dual rear cameras, full view display has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for 32GB storage variant. The 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999. Both the versions have 4GB RAM. The smartphone is Amazon exclusive, sale for which begins December 10. It will also be available on HiHonor India online store. The company also launched its fitness tracker, Honor Band 4 alongside the Honor 8C.

Honor 8C: Price in India, sale date

Honor 8C price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for 32GB storage model, while the 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 12,999. Both the models feature 4GB RAM. Honor 8C will go on sale on Amazon India and HiHonor India online store from December 10.

Honor 8C: Specifications, and features

Honor 8C gets a 6.26-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It runs the company’s EMUI 8.2 OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Honor 8C sports a dual rear camera set up, a combination of 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture. The company claims that the cameras are backed by Artifical Intelligence features.

Honor Band 4: Specifications, and features

Honor Band 4 features a 0.95-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display. The fitness band can be connected to smartphone via Bluetooth 4.2 and the Huawei Health app. Honor Band 4 also supports NFC for payments. It is backed by a 100mAh battery, which the company claims can offer a battery backup of up to six days with continuous heart rate measurement. Sensors on the band include a 6-axis Gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and an infrared sensor.