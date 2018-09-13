Honor 8 Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade now rolls out in India

Honor has begun to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo for Honor 8 in India. Honor has begun to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo for Honor 8 in India.

Honor has begun to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo for Honor 8 in India. This rollout follows the delayed availability of the Oreo update for the phone in China, that was seen in July. The update was spotted by a user named Rakesh Attri, who posted a picture of the Android Oreo update change log via Twitter.

The Honor 8 Android Oreo rollout follows that of the Honor 8 Lite and Honor 8 Pro, that had received the updates in January this year. While Huawei had announced earlier in the year that the phone wouldn’t receive Android 8.0 Oreo, user feedback forced them into reconsidering their decision. Based on EMUI 5.0.3, the Android Oreo update comes with a file size of 2.33GB. Users must ensure that they backup all their data before installing the new OS. Those who own Honor 8 can manually check for the update, by going to Settings>System Updates.

Featuring a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display, Honor 8 comes in a screenresolution of 1080×1980 pixels. Running the Kirin 950 processor, it is based on EMUI 8.0, and comes with a 3000mAh Li-ion battery. The phone is backed by 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, as well as expandable memory of up to 128GB.

On the camera front, Honor 8 comes with a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera configuration, as well as an 8MP front sensor. Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi, dual SIM connecitivity, GPS/A-GPS, a microUSB port and a 3. mm headphone jack are among its connectivity modes.

