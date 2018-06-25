Honor 7X gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 11,999

Honor 7X has now received a permanent price cut in India. Honor 7X has now received a permanent price cut in India.

Honor 7X has received a price cut of Rs 1000 in India, making the device available from Rs 11,999. The price cut is applicable on both variants of the Honor 7X. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 7X in India last year, with a starting price of Rs 12,999. Additionally, Honor 7X has received the EMUI 8.0 update, based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The 32GB variant of the Honor 7X is now priced at Rs 11,999, while the 64GB model now costs Rs 14,999. The device is available exclusively on Amazon India. Consumers can get discounts up to Rs 6,998 on the exchange of old smartphones. Also, Reliance Jio subscribers can consider cashback worth Rs 2,200, as part of the company’s Jio Football Offer. This offer, though, is only valid when subscribers recharge under the Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plans. The Honor 7X is also eligible for EMI starting from Rs 570 per month.

The EMUI 8.0 update brings Face Unlock to the Honor 7X, while also adding a Ride Mode, to ensure safe operation of the phone when a user is on the road. Plus, this update introduces AR Lens, that enhances a scene from the camera app, before a user clicks the image. UPI payments will also become easier, as EMUI 8.0 will allow Paytm users to assign a fingerprint shortcut that opens to the app’s payment section. Gamers can also adjust to various modes of phone operation via Game Suit, another part of the new UI.

Speaking of its specifications, Honor 7X features a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB internal storage. A microSD card slot is also there to expand the internal memory. The phone is backed by a 3340mAh battery. On the camera front, it features dual 16MP + 2MP cameras on the back with PDAF and LED flash, and an 8MP selfie lens.

