Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Honor 7S with 18:9 display launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor 7S has been launched in India, featuring an 18:9 display and a 3020mAh battery. The phone goes on sale in India on September 14 through Flipkart.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2018 2:56:27 pm
honor 7s, honor 7s india launch, honor 7s price in india, honor 7s features, honor 7s specifications, honor 7s flipkart sale, honor 7s availability, honor 7s flipkart exclusive, honor 7s price, huawei, honor, honor india Honor 7S is an entry-level smartphone with an 18:9 display and a 13MP rear-facing camera.

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Honor 7S in India. The entry-level phone is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be made exclusively on Flipkart starting September 14. Honor 7S is available in three colour options: Blue, Black, and Gold.

As far as specifications are concerned, Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ TFT FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under the hood is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. Honor 7S also includes a dedicated microSD slot. In terms of photography, Honor 7S offers a single camera lens on the rear side packing a 13MP camera sensor with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP fixed focus lens that comes with f/2.2 aperture and soft toning flash to provide better clicks in low light.

Also Read: Honor 7S launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Phone priced at Rs 6,999, Flipkart sale begins from Sept 14

The device runs on EMUI 8.0, based Android Oreo OS. It has a battery backup of 3020mAh. Honor claims that the phone will offer 13 hours of video play and 374 hours of dual-SIM card standby. Connectivity options on the phone include- Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE, 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4G, support Wi-Fi direct, Micro USB port for charging and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, and Ambient light sensor.

The launch of Honor 7S comes at a time when Xiaomi plans to launch its budget-centric Redmi 6 series in India. The Chinese company is holding an event in the country on September 5 to mark the arrival of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sony Xperia XZ3 first look at IFA 2018
Watch Now
Sony Xperia XZ3 first look at IFA 2018
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement