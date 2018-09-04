Honor 7S with 18:9 display launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor 7S is an entry-level smartphone with an 18:9 display and a 13MP rear-facing camera. Honor 7S is an entry-level smartphone with an 18:9 display and a 13MP rear-facing camera.

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Honor 7S in India. The entry-level phone is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be made exclusively on Flipkart starting September 14. Honor 7S is available in three colour options: Blue, Black, and Gold.

As far as specifications are concerned, Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ TFT FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under the hood is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. Honor 7S also includes a dedicated microSD slot. In terms of photography, Honor 7S offers a single camera lens on the rear side packing a 13MP camera sensor with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP fixed focus lens that comes with f/2.2 aperture and soft toning flash to provide better clicks in low light.

Also Read: Honor 7S launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Phone priced at Rs 6,999, Flipkart sale begins from Sept 14

The device runs on EMUI 8.0, based Android Oreo OS. It has a battery backup of 3020mAh. Honor claims that the phone will offer 13 hours of video play and 374 hours of dual-SIM card standby. Connectivity options on the phone include- Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE, 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4G, support Wi-Fi direct, Micro USB port for charging and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, and Ambient light sensor.

The launch of Honor 7S comes at a time when Xiaomi plans to launch its budget-centric Redmi 6 series in India. The Chinese company is holding an event in the country on September 5 to mark the arrival of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd