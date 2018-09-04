Honor 7S to launch in India today: How to watch livestream; price, specifications and more

Honor 7S will be launched in India at an event that will be streamed live from 2pm today. Honor 7S will be launched in India at an event that will be streamed live from 2pm today.

Honor 7S will be launched in India today, September 4 at an event in New Delhi. Honor 7S is a rebranded version of the Honor 7 Play, that was launched in China earlier in the year. The phone was recently launched in Pakistan and it is priced at PKR 14,990 (Rs 8,400 approx). Honor 7S ships with specifications similar to that of Honor 7 Play, and the upcoming phone could be the company’s new budget launch in India. The price is expected to remain close Rs 10,000, though the final price will only be known once Honor 7S launches here.

Honor 7S India launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Honor is hosting a launch event for the phone from 2 PM local time. The Huawei sub-brand will host a livestream of the Honor 7S launch event via the Honor India YouTube channel. In addition, one can also can follow Honor India’s Twitter and Facebook feed for all the latest information on the phone’s pricing, availability, etc. While the company has not revealed if this device will be exclusive with any e-commerce partner, users can get notifications for Honor 7S through the ‘Notify Page’ on the Honor India website. Also, users can win the Honor 7S for free through a ‘Spin to Win’ contest listed on the webpage.

Honor 7S launch in India: Price, specifications

Honor 7S will feature 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 processor, the phone will likely run EMUI 8.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Honor 7S will likely be available in 2GB RAM+16GB internal memory option. The internal storage will be expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD slot. Honor 7S packs a 3,020mAh battery. The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor.

Also read: Honor 8X Max design, specifications details surface online

Honor 7S could come with a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and LED flash, along with a 5MP selfie sensor. Notably, Honor Play 7 features a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, soft LED flash, and beauty mode. Honor 7S could be priced around Rs 8,000 in India. We will have to wait for Honor to announce the exact pricing, sale date, as well as launch offers.

