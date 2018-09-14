Honor 7S sale on Flipkart today at 12 noon: Price is Rs 6,999

Honor 7S sale starts on Flipkart at 12 noon today: A look at price in India, specifications and features. Honor 7S sale starts on Flipkart at 12 noon today: A look at price in India, specifications and features.

Honor 7S, the new budget smartphone from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will officially go on its first sale in India today. Honor 7S is Flipkart exclusive and the sale will start at 12 noon today. Users have to be registered in order to be eligible to participate in the sale. Honor 7S is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in three colour options: Blue, Black, and Gold.

Honor 7S: Flipkart sale offers, etc

Honor 7S is priced at Rs 6,999 and it comes No Cost EMI options, and extra 5 per cent off for Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Additionally there is an Honor 7S and Reliance Jio offer with Rs 2200 cashback for those who activate Honor 7S devices on Jio network for the first time.

Users will need to get a Jio recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 Jio prepaid plan on or after 14th September, 2018, in order to get the cashback. The Jio cashback is credited as 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio app which can be redeemed, one at a time per recharge. Additionally, Jio will offer extra 50GB data with respect to the recharge entitlement, for all eligible subscribers (existing and new), who perform a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on the network.

Honor 7S: Specifications

Honor 7S sports a 5.45-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. This is an 18:9 FullView display. The processor on Honor 7S is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot as well. Honor has not launched any 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant of this phone.

The phone sports a single camera lens with a 13MP sensor on the back. The rear camera has PDAF and LED flash.The front camera is 5MP with f/2.2 aperture and soft toning flash. Honor 7S runs on the company’s EMUI 8.0, which is based Android Oreo OS. Battery on Honor 7S is 3020mAh. The phone also has a Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4G, support Wi-Fi direct. It has a micro-USB port for charging and 3.5 mm audio jack as well.

Honor 7S will compete with budget Redmi 6 devices in India like Redmi 6A and Redmi 6.

