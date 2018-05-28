Honor 7S with 18:9 display, 5MP selfie camera launched: Specifications, features

Honor 7S is currently being made available in Pakistan, where it costs PKR 14,999 (or approx Rs 8,400). Honor 7S is currently being made available in Pakistan, where it costs PKR 14,999 (or approx Rs 8,400).

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor 7S, the company’s latest budget smartphone. The device appears to be a variant of the Honor Play 7, which made its debut a week back. Honor 7S is currently being made available in Pakistan, where it costs PKR 14,999 (or approx Rs 8,400). At the moment, there is no update on the device’s availability in the Indian market.

Honor 7S sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a MediaTek MT6739 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available (up to 256GB) to expand the internal memory. The phone is backed by a 3020mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset measures 8.3mm and weighing in at 142 grams.

On the photography front, Honor 7S features a 13MP rear-facing camera with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, the phone comes with a 5MP selfie snapper. In comparison, the Honor Play 7 features a 24MP selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture soft LED flash and beauty mode for selfies and videos.

Earlier last week, Honor 7C and Honor 7A were launched in the Indian market. The Honor 7A is exclusive to Flipkart, while the Honor 7C is exclusive to Amazon India. The former smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999, while the latter handset costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. Honor 7C is also available with 4GB RAM, and it will cost Rs 11,999.

