Honor 7S launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and features

Honor 7S Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch LIVE UPDATES: Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch the Honor 7S at an event in India today. The new Honor phone will be a part of the company’s Honor 7 series. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone maker launched Honor 7A and Honor 7C in India. Honor 7S is a rebranded version of the company’s Honor 7 Play, which was launched in China earlier this year. Honor 7S is expected to be a budget device.
Honor 7S event will start from 2 PM in New Delhi. The launch event can be viewed online via livestream on the Honor India YouTube page. Honor’s India website already has a dedicated ‘Notify Me’ page live. Follow our blog for announcements and updates from the Honor 7S India launch event.
Honor 7S is just minutes away from being launched in India. This budget phone will be launched a day before Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi launches its Redmi 6 series here. Besides these, Honor 7S can also face competition from the Realme 2, which comes with a dual rear camera configuration, and the signature diamond-cut glass back design. While its pricing will be a crucial factor behind its performance, it also remains to be seen if it enables any AI-based features, something that has been increasingly been expected of this phone.
Honor 7S will feature a single camera setup both on the front and the back. Also, the design lacks premium features like a notch over the display, or a FullView display. Given the processor and storage configurations in tow, Honor 7S could be an effective budget offering, who's price could be expected in and around the Rs 8,000 mark. While the company has given no indication of the price range it targets, one must remember that Honor 7A and Honor 7C are feature-rich in comparison, but have one variant each within a price of Rs 10,000.
Honor 7S is expecteto be very similar to the Honor 7 Play, that was launched in China in May. The latter device features a 5.45-inch display in an 18:9 aspect ratio, and runs the MediaTek MT6739 processor. Based on EMUI 8.2 over and above Android 8.1, the phone shipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Even the 13MP rear camera of both devices is expected to match. The difference is expected on Honor 7S' front lens, which could have a 5MP front sensor. In comparison, Honor 7 Play has a 24MPs selfie lens.