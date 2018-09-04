Honor 7S launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and features

Honor 7s launch price in India Live: Honor 7S is a rebranded version of the company’s Honor 7 Play, and is expected to launch as a budget segment phone. Honor 7s launch price in India Live: Honor 7S is a rebranded version of the company’s Honor 7 Play, and is expected to launch as a budget segment phone.

Honor 7S Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch LIVE UPDATES: Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch the Honor 7S at an event in India today. The new Honor phone will be a part of the company’s Honor 7 series. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone maker launched Honor 7A and Honor 7C in India. Honor 7S is a rebranded version of the company’s Honor 7 Play, which was launched in China earlier this year. Honor 7S is expected to be a budget device.

Honor 7S event will start from 2 PM in New Delhi. The launch event can be viewed online via livestream on the Honor India YouTube page. Honor’s India website already has a dedicated ‘Notify Me’ page live. Follow our blog for announcements and updates from the Honor 7S India launch event.