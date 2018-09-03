Honor 7S India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specifications, features, etc

Honor 7S India launch: Specifications, release date, expected price, features, and more. Honor 7S India launch: Specifications, release date, expected price, features, and more.

Honor 7S will make its India debut on September 4, which is tomorrow. The launch of the Honor 7S will happen online at 2pm tomorrow via Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. The Honor 7S is said to be a re-branded version of Honor 7 Play that was launched in China in May this year. The same phone is also available in Pakistan, too. The price and availability of Honor 7S for the Indian market will be announced on September 4.

Honor 7S is going to be an entry-level smartphone, the segment which is currently ruled by Nokia 1 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A. The Honor 7S boasts the same specifications as the Honor 7 Play, barring a few changes, mostly in the camera department. The smartphone is priced at PKR 14,999 (or approx Rs 8,400) in Pakistan.

Also read: Apple iPhone XS image in gold colour leaked online once again

As for specifications, Honor 7S sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset is priced at MediaTek’s MT6739 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available (up to 256GB) to expand the internal memory. The phone is further backed by a 3020mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

Level up your smartphone photography experience with 13MP rear camera with PDAF on the all new #Honor7S in less than 24 hours!

Its time to #ViewMoreDoMore! pic.twitter.com/zHqzBpiTrF — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) September 3, 2018

On the photography front, Honor 7S features a 13MP rear-facing camera with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, the phone comes with a 5MP selfie snapper. In comparison, the Honor Play 7 sports a 24MP selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture soft LED flash and beauty mode for selfies and videos.

Honor 7S is expected to cost under Rs 8,000 when it hits the Indian market. The handset will be pitted against Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 series, which will officially launch in India on September 5.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd