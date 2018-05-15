Honor 7C smartphone to launch in India on May 22, confirms company

Honor India released a teaser image on Twitter, showing the dual-camera configuration of the Honor 7C. Honor India released a teaser image on Twitter, showing the dual-camera configuration of the Honor 7C.

Honor has confirmed the launch of the Honor 7C in India, which will take place on May 22. However, it looks like Honor will launch two smartphones in the Honor 7 series on this day. The Huawei sub-brand has sent out a media invite for the launch event, which will take place on Monday. Meanwhile, the Honor 10 will launch at an event in London today, which will take place at around 6:30 pm IST.

Honor shared a teaser image on Facebook and Twitter, with the hashtag #Love7 and images of two Honor 7C phones, placed diagonally in opposite positions. Honor India’s tweet reads, “We can’t keep calm as the season to fall in love is here!! Stay tuned cause #LoveSeven is coming your way!”. The phone will have very thin bezels for the display. Honor 7C was launched in China in March this year, and comes in four coloured variants: Red, Black, Gold and Blue.

Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio, which is protected by 2.5D curved glass. This device runs EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. It features a 3000mAh battery, as well as fingerprint sensor on the back.

Honor 7C ships in two storage variants: a 32GB internal memory option, and a 64GB internal memory variant. These were priced at 899 yuan (Rs 9,600 approx.) and 1299 yuan (Rs 13,800 approx.) respectively. The Honor 7C offers a 13MP + 2MP dual-rear camera setup, alongside an 8MP fixed-focus lens of f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with face recognition feature on the front camera.

Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Honor 7C ships with sensors like the accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensors. The Honor global website also mentions another smartphone called Honor 7A, which has a 5.7-inch display with the 18:9 aspect ratio, 3000 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera. The phone also supports a Face unlock feature and comes with a fingerprint scanner as well.

