Honor 7C now available through open sale on Amazon India

Honor 7C is now available through an open sale on Amazon India. Honor 7C is now available through an open sale on Amazon India.

Honor 7C is now available through an open sale on Amazon India. During the open sale, Honor 7C can be purchased through no-cost EMI options. The Honor 7C starts from Rs 9,999, and comes in three colour variants: Blue, Black, and Gold.

Through Amazon, Honor 7C users can consider no-cost EMI beginning at Rs 475 per month. This will be available to HDFC’s Credit and Debit card holders, SBI Credit card owners as well as through Bajaj Finserv. Reliance Jio customers will also get cashback worth Rs 2,200, when they recharge through the Honor 7C with the Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plan. This will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers, each worth Rs 50, that will be credited to the MyJio app. In addition, users will also receive 100GB of 4G data on this recharge.

Also read: Honor 7C review: Budget phone packed with features

The Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and runs on EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone comes in two storage options: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, as well as 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Both options can be expanded up to 256GB, through a dedicated microSD slot. The Honor 7C supports Face Unlock, despite having a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Honor 7C has a 13MP + 2MP dual-rear camera configuration, and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft selfie toning light. Connectivity options on this dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Alongside a fingerprint sensor at the back, the Honor 7C also offers an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd