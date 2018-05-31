Honor 7C first sale on Amazon at 12 PM today: Price in India, specifications, etc

Honor 7C first flash sale will be held on Amazon starting 12 PM today: Price in India, specifications, etc. Honor 7C first flash sale will be held on Amazon starting 12 PM today: Price in India, specifications, etc.

Honor 7C first flash sale will be held on Amazon starting 12 PM today. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model costs Rs 11,999. Honor 7C can be bought in three colour options – black, gold, and blue. As part of launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 cashback and additional 100GB 4G data to Honor 7C buyers. The phone can be purchased at no cost EMI for up to nine months.

Honor 7C was launched alongside Honor 7A earlier this month. The budget smartphones come with dual rear cameras and 18:9 FullView display. Honor 7C is exclusive to Amazon, while Honor 7A next Flipkart sale will take place on June 5. Honor 7A is available in 3GB RAM+32GB storage option, priced at Rs 8,999. In India, the phones compete with Redmi Note 5, though it does not feature dual rear cameras.

In terms of specifications, Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and it supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Honor 7C runs the company’s EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone features a metal unibody design. Honor 7C gets 13MP+2 MP dual rear camera system and an 8 MP front camera with soft selfie lighting flash. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The phone supports face unlock feature as well as a fingerprint sensor for encryption.

Meanwhile, Honor 7A comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) IPS LCD display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. Users can buy the handset with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.

