Honor 7A, Honor 7C launched in India: Price, specifications, sale date

Honor 7A, Honor 7C launched in India: Price, specifications and features Honor 7A, Honor 7C launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Honor 7A, Honor 7C Price, Specifications: Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched two new budget smartphones, the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C, in India. Both smartphones are a part of the company’s new Honor 7 series. Honor 7A is priced at Rs 8,999, while the Honor 7C costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM option, while the 4GB RAM variant will cost Rs 11,999.

Honor 7A is exclusive to Flipkart, and will go on sale starting May 29. The Honor 7C will go on sale on Amazon India and the Honor online store from May 31. Launched at an event held in Delhi on Tuesday, the two phones focuses on the design and cameras. They both have 18:9 Full View screens, dual rear-facing cameras, and a headphone jack.

Also Read: Honor 7A, Honor 7C first impressions and hands-on: Redefining the budget segment

Honor 7A comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) IPS LCD display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. Users can buy the handset with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

There are two variants to choose from– 3GB+ 32GB, and 4GB+64GB. The rest of the features include a dual-camera setup (13MP +2MP), 8MP selfie camera with a soft led flash, microSD card slot, 3,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, and face unlock feature. On the software front, both the phones run EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Also read: Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch HIGHLIGHTS

Honor 7A will have a price of Rs 8,999 when it goes on sale on May 29. Honor 7A will have a price of Rs 8,999 when it goes on sale on May 29.

Both the Honor 7A and Honor 7C will be pitted against the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5. Though it remains to be seen how the two phones will be received in the Indian smartphone market. Honor recently launched a new Honor 10 flagship phone in the market as well with a price of Rs 32,999, which will compete with the OnePlus 6 device. Honor has managed to emerge as the number five brand in India in the first quarter of 2018 in the list of smartphone vendors, according to recent numbers shared by Counterpoint Research.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd