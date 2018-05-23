Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch Highlights: Price starts at Rs 8,999, sale from May 29

Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor have been launched in India. The Honor 7A will be Flipkart exclusive in India and sports a full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7C is Amazon India exclusive and comes with an 18:9 display as well. Both phones also come with a dual-rear camera on board. The Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version. Honor 7C has a 4GB RAM variant for Rs 11,999 as well.
The Honor 7A and Honor 7C launch took place in Delhi, India. The Honor 7 series is launching after the company recently introduced the Honor 10 in the market, which has a dual-rear camera, 18:9 aspect ratio display with a focus on the camera being driven by artificial intelligence (AI).
The Honor 7A and Honor 7C series will run on EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo and come with a face unlock feature as well. Honor 7C is the bigger phone in the series with a 5.99-inch HD+ display (720p resolution) and the Honor 7A will have a slightly smaller 5.7-inch HD+ display (720p).
Honor 7A will be exclusive to Flipkart. Honor 7C will be exclusive to Amazon India. Honor 7A starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM 32GB version and will go on sale from May 29 on Flipkart. com at 12 noon. It will also be sold on hihonor.com Honor 7C will start at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM version while the 4GB RAM version is Rs 11,999/ Sale from May 31 at 12 noon on Amazon India and Honor Hi store.
Honor 7C was the best selling Android smartphone in April 2018 in China. Honor 7C will be available in two variants; one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Honor 7A is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC, while the 7C comes with a Snapdragon 450 processor.
Honor 7A is available in three colours- Black, Blue and Gold. Honor 7A is backed by a 3000mAh battery, and runs on EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Ride mode is also there. It is made for those who commutes by a two wheeler.
Honor's Sumit Arora talks about the Honor 7A smartphone. The device is the company's most affordable dual camera smartphone in India. It will launch today and features a bokeh mode and beautify mode as well. The Portrait mode allows for the subject to be in focus while the background is blurred. Honor 7A has a smart soft led flash on the front that will help users take clear selfies in the dark face Unlock feature also included.
Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei India, takes the stage. "Honor is the fastest growing smartphone brand in India," he claims. He claims that the company has seen 146% growth, which is higher than Xiaomi and OnePlus.
Honor 7C and Honor 7A launch will start soon. For now it looks like the company is highlighting the Face Unlock feature at the event.
Honor 7A and Honor 7C will launch in India soon, though quite a few details about the specifications are already known. The Honor 7C has a 5.99-inch HD+ display (720 x 1440p) with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The processsor is Snapdragon 450 with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Battery is 3000mAh. There are dual rear cameras with 13MP + 2MP) specifications and an 8MP front camera. The Honor 7C will also come with a Face Unlock feature.
Honor 7A and 7A are budget smartphones, though the company has packed them with the latest features like a dual-rear camera, 18:9 aspect ratio full view display, the latest Face Unlock feature and more. The smartphones will likely be priced under Rs 10,000 in India in order to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5A smartphones which have become best-sellers in the budget category. It remains to be seen how mny of Honor 7A and 7C are launched.
Honor 7A and 7C's launch in India will start 11.30 AM IST. The link for the YouTube video is available below.