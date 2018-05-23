Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch Highlights: Price starts at Rs 8,999, sale from May 29

Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch LIVE UPDATES: Honor 7A is Flipkart exclusive for a price of Rs 8,999. Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch LIVE UPDATES: Honor 7A is Flipkart exclusive for a price of Rs 8,999.

Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor have been launched in India. The Honor 7A will be Flipkart exclusive in India and sports a full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7C is Amazon India exclusive and comes with an 18:9 display as well. Both phones also come with a dual-rear camera on board. The Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version. Honor 7C has a 4GB RAM variant for Rs 11,999 as well.

The Honor 7A and Honor 7C launch took place in Delhi, India. The Honor 7 series is launching after the company recently introduced the Honor 10 in the market, which has a dual-rear camera, 18:9 aspect ratio display with a focus on the camera being driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Honor 7A and Honor 7C series will run on EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo and come with a face unlock feature as well. Honor 7C is the bigger phone in the series with a 5.99-inch HD+ display (720p resolution) and the Honor 7A will have a slightly smaller 5.7-inch HD+ display (720p).

