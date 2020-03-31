Honor 30S launched with 5G support amid coronavirus pandemic: What’s so special?

Honor 30S launched with 5G support amid coronavirus pandemic: What’s special about the phone? Honor 30S launched with 5G support amid coronavirus pandemic: What’s special about the phone?

Most smartphone manufacturers have delayed their upcoming launch events due to coronavirus pandemic. But there are some brands that have gone ahead with their launch events. One such brand is Honor. On Monday, Honor announced its first smartphone is the Honor 30 series — the Honor 30S, which is the company’s very first 5G. The smartphone launched in Mainland China. Meanwhile, OnePlus has also confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 8 series will go official on April 14.

Honor 30S price, availability

The Honor 30S comes in only one variant. However, the company hasn’t revealed the RAM and storage details as yet. The smartphone is priced at RMB 2399 which roughly translates to Rs 25,600. The device will be available from major online stores in China starting April 7.

Honor 30S specifications: Processor, camera, screen

The first smartphone from Honor this year comes with the brand new Kirin 820 SoC, which the company said brings flagship-level performance and 5G capabilities to the Kirin 8 chipset series. The Kirin 820 is the first 5G SoC in the Kirin 8 series.

The Kirin 820 CPU uses one large core (based on Cortex-A76), three medium cores (based on Cortex-A76), and four small cores (based on Cortex-A55), with a maximum dominant frequency of up to 2.36GHz. The Honor 30S comes with 5G as well as supports 3G/4G/5G full-frequency, NSA/SA dual-mode, and 5G+4G dual-card dual-standby.

The Kirin 820 GPU is also said to bring better gaming performance when compared to Kirin 810. It is equipped with the new Mali-G57 MC6 architecture which features higher performance and better energy efficiency, and is further boosted by next-generation GPU Turbo and Kirin Gaming+ technologies.

OnePlus also announced the launch date of the OnePlus 8 series amid COVID-19 crisis

The Kirin 820 also comes with greatly improved AI computing power and delivers superior AI energy efficiency. According to the AI Benchmark test result, the Honor 30S scored 60834 points, which is 73 percent higher than the Honor 20S that equips Kirin 810.

The Honor 30S comes in four colour variants including black, red, green, and white. The phone incorporates a 3D effect design on the rear panel that makes it look unique from the competition

In terms of camera setup, the smartphone comes equipped with a 64MP AI quad module. The 64MP sensor is coupled with an 8MP 3x optical zoom lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro lens. The 64MP main camera has an f/1.8 wide aperture, and outputs 16MP images by default. The 8MP optical zoom lens supports 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 20x digital zoom so you can get in close to subjects, while the 2MP macro lens supports 4cm macro shooting.

The smartphone supports 4K 30fps video shooting, 32X (960 fps@720p) slow-motion, and 4K HD time-lapse shooting. It also comes with support for AIS five-axis image stabilization to ensure high-quality videos.

The Honor 30S comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen, with a resolution of 2400 x 1800, screen brightness of 450 nits, and a typical contrast ratio of 1500:1. It features an NTSC color gamut of 96 percent and has a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. The phone includes side mounted fingerprint sensor which doubles as a power button.

The company claims that the Honor 30S can last for all day thanks to its 4000mAh battery paired with 40W fast charging support that can charge the phone to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

There are no details about the Honor 30S India launch as yet.

