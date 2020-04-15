Honor 30 series launched; Honor 30 Pro+ sports camera seen on Huawei’s P40 flagship

Honor 30 series launched in China, starts at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,500). Honor 30 series launched in China, starts at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,500).

Honor 30 series has officially been launched in China, which includes three smartphones: Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+. Key features include 5G compatibility, punch-hole camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 50x zoom camera capabilities and more.

Honor 30, 30 Pro, 30 Pro+: Price

Honor 30 is priced at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,500) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 34,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Yuan 3,499 (approximately Rs 37,800) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Honor 30 Pro is priced at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 43,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 4,399 (approximately Rs 47,500) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The most premium Honor 30 Pro+ starts at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 54,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and at Yuan 5,499 (approximately Rs 59,500) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro will be made available in Neon Purple, Black, Green and Silver colour options. Whereas, the Honor 30 Pro+ will come only in Black, Silver and Green colour options. All of the three phones are currently available for pre-ordering in China and will be made available starting April 21. The company has not released a statement if these will be coming to the Indian market.

Honor 30, 30 Pro, 30 Pro+: Specifications

Honor 30 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ flat OLED display. The Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ sport a 6.57-inch full HD+ curved OLED panel. The Honor 30 Pro+ comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Honor 30 is powered by the company’s own Kirin 985 processor whereas, the 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ are powered by the flagship Kirin 990 processor.

All of the devices come with dual-mode 5G and WiFi 6 support. They run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Magic UI 3.1.1 skin on top. They are backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 40W fast wired charging technology. They also come with support for 27W fast wireless charging.

Honor 30 sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 40MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a periscope telephoto lens with 50x optical zoom and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Honor 30 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 40MP primary sensor paired with a periscope telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it features a dual camera setup consisting of a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

Honor 30 Pro+ also features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, which is the same one used in the Huawei P40 Pro, paired with a periscope telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera array is the same as the Honor 30 Pro.

