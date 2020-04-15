Honor 30 series launched; Honor 30 Pro+ sports camera seen on Huawei’s P40 flagship

Honor 30 series has officially been launched in China, which includes three smartphones: Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+. Key features include 5G compatibility, punch-hole camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 50x zoom camera capabilities and more.
Honor 30, 30 Pro, 30 Pro+: Price
Honor 30 is priced at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,500) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 34,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Yuan 3,499 (approximately Rs 37,800) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
Honor 30 Pro is priced at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 43,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 4,399 (approximately Rs 47,500) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
The most premium Honor 30 Pro+ starts at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 54,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and at Yuan 5,499 (approximately Rs 59,500) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro will be made available in Neon Purple, Black, Green and Silver colour options. Whereas, the Honor 30 Pro+ will come only in Black, Silver and Green colour options. All of the three phones are currently available for pre-ordering in China and will be made available starting April 21. The company has not released a statement if these will be coming to the Indian market.
Honor 30, 30 Pro, 30 Pro+: Specifications
Honor 30 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ flat OLED display. The Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ sport a 6.57-inch full HD+ curved OLED panel. The Honor 30 Pro+ comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Honor 30 is powered by the company’s own Kirin 985 processor whereas, the 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ are powered by the flagship Kirin 990 processor.
All of the devices come with dual-mode 5G and WiFi 6 support. They run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Magic UI 3.1.1 skin on top. They are backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 40W fast wired charging technology. They also come with support for 27W fast wireless charging.
Honor 30 sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 40MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a periscope telephoto lens with 50x optical zoom and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.
Honor 30 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 40MP primary sensor paired with a periscope telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it features a dual camera setup consisting of a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.
Honor 30 Pro+ also features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, which is the same one used in the Huawei P40 Pro, paired with a periscope telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera array is the same as the Honor 30 Pro.
