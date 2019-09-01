Honor 20S launch on September 6; Honor Play 3 also expected

Honor announced that it will launch the Honor 20S with 32MP selfie camera in China on September 4 but looks like the phone will be accompanied by the successor to the gaming smartphone Honor Play. Zhao Ming, the president of Honor, issued a statement on Weibo saying that in addition to the selfie-centric Honor 20S, they will release another handset.

While Ming didn’t specify the name of the additional device, it has been speculated that it will be Honor Play 3. The reason for the speculation is the alleged box of Honor Play 3 that was spotted in China and shared on Weibo.

Honor Play is a beloved phone that was launched in India last year for a starting price of Rs 19,999. At the time, it featured the top-end Kirin 970 processor with GPU Turbo technology. The smartphone has received price cut a number of times and just recently it was on sale for a starting price of Rs 12,999.

While the successor of the Honor Play should have been named the Honor Play 2, looks like Honor has planned to jump straight to the Honor Play 3. As for as Honor 20S is concerned, the selfie-centric smartphone is said to be powered by the Kirin 810 chipset, which is based on a 7nm process.

Honor 20S is reported to come with 6.26-inch display, 3,750mAh battery, and 6GB/8GB of RAM. The images of the smartphone reveal a triple rear camera setup set in a vertical camera array aligned to the left side of the back.

The primary camera on the device is a 48MP sensor and as already mentioned the front camera is a 32MP selfie shooter. Since there is no fingerprint sensor at the back, we can expect an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Honor 20S.