Honor 20i with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710F launched: Price, specifications

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its 20i smartphone in China. Honor 20i has triple rear cameras, Kirin 710 processor, a 32MP front camera, and a 3,400mAh battery. The phone will be available in black, gradient red, and gradient blue colour options. It runs the latest Android Pie OS and will be available in four storage configurations.

Honor 20i launch: Price and availability

Honor 20i with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at a price of 1599 yuan, which is around Rs 16,600 on conversion. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model will also cost 1599 yuan.

The higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at 1899 yuan (Rs 19,700 approximately). There is a 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as well, which is priced at 2199 yuan (Rs 22,800 approximately). The pre-sale in China begins from April 18.

Honor 20i launch: Specifications and features

Honor 20i sports a 6.21-inches FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and pixel density of 415 ppi. The phone runs Huawei’s EMUI 9.0.1, which is based on Android Pie. It sports a 3D glass back design and weighs around 164 grams. Honor 20i measures 154.8 x 73.64 x 7.95 mm.

Honor 20i is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F and supports expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The battery is 3,400mAh and the phone uses a USB Type 2.0 slot for charging. A 3.5mm headset jack is present as well.

Honor 20i sports triple rear cameras, a combination of 24MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports single LED flash. The front camera is 32MP with f/2.0 aperture.