Honor 20i listed for pre-orders in China: Images and specifications revealed ahead of April 17 launch

Honor has started to call in reservations for its upcoming smartphone Honor 20i, scheduled to launch on April 17 in China. While the Huawei sub-brand has not revealed any details of the device other than showing the waterdrop notch and 32MP selfie camera, the listing of the device on VMall reveals the official images of Honor 20i and confirms three gradient colour variants.

The Google translation of the VMall website shows the reservation/pre-order time from April 9, 7:30 am to April 17 9:00 pm local time. A report by Playfuldroid claims that other retailers in China like Jingdong Mall will begin the reservations on April 15.

In the images on VMall, the Honor 20i looks quite similar to Honor 20 Lite which was leaked earlier. The Honor 20i not only looks similar to Honor 20 Lite but has similar specifications too. It is quite possible that the 20i would be launched as the 20 Lite globally. Notably, the Honor 10i listed on Honor’s Russia website has the same design and specifications.

The phone has a waterdrop notch display, vertical triple rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The colour options of the Honor 20i are Blue-Purple gradient, Red-Purple gradient, and Black.

Honor 20i specifications

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch FHD+ notched-display. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 processor, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The listing does not mention fast charging for the 3,400 mAh battery in the phone.

As already mentioned, the Honor 20i has a 32MP front camera. At the rear, the device has a triple camera setup of 24MP + 8MP (ultra wide) + 2MP (depth sensor). The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with company’s EMUI 9 skin on top.