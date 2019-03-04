Honor 20 to sport 6.1-inch OLED display with Kirin 980 processor: Report

Toggle Menu Sections
Honor 20 will come with support for the company's own Gaming+, Link Turbo, CPU Turbo and GPU Turbo, performance enhancements capabilities.

Honor 20 will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor paired with an ‎ARM Mali-G76 MP10‎ GPU. (Representational Image: Honor View20)

Honor recently launched its View20 smartphone in India, now the company is apparently working on its non-View variant of the device dubbed Honor 20. Key specifications of the upcoming device have been leaked on Weibo.

The device will be made available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage priced at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,700), 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage priced at Yuan 3,399 (approximately Rs 35,900) and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage priced at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,100).

The device will be a successor to the Honor 10, launched last year. According to the leaked specifications, the Honor 20 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display. It will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor paired with an ‎ARM Mali-G76 MP10‎ GPU.

The device will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,650mAh non-removable battery with support for the company’s own 22.5W SuperCharge technology.

The device will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP and 8MP sensor. The leakster states that the device will be able to achieve a DxOMark score of 108. It might also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

