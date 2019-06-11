Honor 20 series, Honor Pad 5 launched in India: Sale date, specifications, and price

Honor has launched the Honor 20 series, alongside the Honor Pad 5 in India. Sub-brand of Huawei, Honor, first announced the Honor 20 series (Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i) at an event in London last month. Meanwhile, the Honor Pad 5 was announced in China last year. Here’s all you need to know about Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i, and Honor Pad 5.

Price and availability

Honor 20i will go on sale starting June 18 and Honor 20 will go on sale starting June 25 on the Flipkart. The date for the availability of Honor 20 Pro has not been announced. The 8GB/256GB Honor 20 Pro will cost Rs 39,999. The 6GB/128GB Honor 20 is priced at Rs 32,999. The Honor 20i is priced at Rs 14,999.

Finally, the Honor Pad 5 starts at Rs 15,499. The 8-inch model of Honor Pad 5 is priced at Rs 15,499 for 3GB/32GB model and Rs 17,499 for 4GB/64GB. The 10.1-inch model of the Honor Pad 5 is priced at Rs 16,999 for 3GB/32GB model and Rs 18,999 for 4GB/64GB model.

The launch offers on Honor 20 series smartphones and Honor Pad 5 include Jio additional data benefits as well as Jio cashback recharge vouchers.

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro is a compact smartphone with an impressive quad-camera system and capable processor under the hood. It sports a 6.26-inch LCD screen with a 91.7-per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a hole-punch design, similar to the View 20. It contains a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the back of the phone, there is a 3D glass rear panel with something called“dynamic holographic design.” The new holographic design uses an industry-first process dubbed “Triple 3D Mesh technology,” which combines three layers of glass to create a reflective finish.

The camera bump on the back is clearly visible which contains three lenses – a 48MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens, a 16MP f/2.2 aperture wide-angle lens, an 8MP, f/2.4 aperture lens. Outside the housing is a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Kirin 980 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage space. Like the Galaxy S10e, it has a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone in the power key.

Other prominent features include Android 9.0 with Honor’s Magic UI 2.1 over the top, and a 4,000mAh battery with SuperCharge for a 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes. Then there’s Honor’s GPU Turbo 3.0 Bluetooth 5.0, and virtual 9.1 sound as well.

Honor 20

Other than the Honor 20 Pro, Honor is also offering the standard Honor 20. While the phone has the same size, screen and processor as the Honor 20 Pro, there are minor differences between the two mid-premium phones. First, the Honor 20 is available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

Even the camera is similar, as it retains the 48MP primary lens, but here it has an f/1.8 aperture. The 16-MP wide-angle lens is there with an f/2.2 aperture, but there’s no telephoto lens here. Instead, the device has a 2MP depth-sensing camera and a 2MP macro lens. As for the front camera, you will find the same 32MP

front camera.

Other features of the Honor 20 include a 3,750mAh with SuperCharge for fast charging, Magic 2.1 UI (based on Android 9.0 Pie), Honor’s GPU Turbo 3.0 Bluetooth 5.0, and virtual 9.1 sound too.

Honor 20i

Honor has also launched the Honor 20i in India, which is essentially a mid-range Android phone. The device has a 6.21-inch waterdrop-style notched screen, triple cameras on the back (24MP, 8MP, and a 2MP lens), a Kirin 710 processor and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Honor Pad 5

Lastly, Honor is bringing its Honor Pad 5 tablet to India. The tablet sports a 10.1-inch FHD display, a Kirin 710 processor, 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage, an 8MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, a 5,100mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. The Pad 5 also comes with dual speakers and features 3.5mm audio jack.