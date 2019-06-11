Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i India Launch LIVE Updates: Here’s what to expect

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i India Launch LIVE Updates: Here’s what to expecthttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/honor-20-pro-xiaomi-mi-band-4-samsung-galaxy-m40-launch-live-updates-5774633/
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i Price in India, Specifications, Features, India Launch Live Streaming Updates: Honor is set to launch the Honor 20 series in India today, which will include the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, and Honor 20i.
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Honor has been gearing up to launch the Honor 20 series in India today, which will include the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, and Honor 20i as revealed by Flipkart’s microsite dedicated to Honor 20 launch. The phones have been already launched in London and today Honor will reveal the pricing and availability of the Honor 20 series in India.
There are also other devices lined up to launch today. Xiaomi had announced that it will be launching the Mi Band 4 today in China whereas the Samsung will launch the fourth phone in the Galaxy M-series in India– Galaxy M40.
Honor is scheduled to launch its Honor 20 series in India. The series will include the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, and Honor 20i, as revealed by Flipkart microsite dedicated to Honor's launch event. The devices will be available at Flipkart and the company will reveal the pricing and availability at the event.
Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch its wearable device Mi Band 4 in China today. The fitness tracker is reported to have a coloured display, bigger battery, Xiao AI voice assistant, and four options of coloured bands. It is expected that Xiaomi will unveil two models of Mi Band 4-- one with NFC and another without NFC.
Samsung is also hosting a launch event for the Samsung Galaxy M40. The phone sports a punch-hole display, a Snapdragon 600-series processor and triple rear cameras. The device has been leaked to sport Snapdragon 675 processor and 32MP primary lens.
