Honor 20 Pro render leaks ahead of launch, confirms quad-camera setup

Another day, another leak about the upcoming Honor 20 Pro. This time around, the flagship smartphone has been leaked in a black coloured variant. The image, courtesy of Playfuldroid, seems to be an official render. This is one of the few colors Honor 20 Pro is speculated to be made available. While we have already mentioned black, the other colour options include a pink-white shade and a green colour variant.

Like previously leaked images, this render also confirms that the Honor 20 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup. The image shows a square-shaped lens on top. This appears to be a periscope lens, which is capable of 5x zoom. Reportedly, the non-pro variant will be limited to a 3x optical zoom.

As one would expect, Honor 20 Pro is expected to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display, a Kirin 980 processor and 6 or 8GB RAM. The camera setup will reportedly include a 40MP primary Sony IMX600 lens, a periscope-style lens with a 5x optical zoom, a ToF lens, and an ultra-wide angle lens.

Honor will take the wraps off the Honor 20 series on May 21. Two models are expected to be launched: the standard Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. Out of the two, the Honor 20 Pro will be a premium smartphone that will likely go against OnePlus 7 Pro, which will be officially launched on May 14.

Based on the above-leaked specifications, Honor 20 Pro is shaping to be 2019’s most exciting premium mid-range smartphone. We are looking forward to seeing more of Honor 20 Pro as we get closer to the release date.